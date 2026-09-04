A shocking case in Banswara saw a woman stripped, beaten and paraded by her family over allegations of eloping, with police registering a case against 10 accused.

A disturbing incident in Rajasthan’s Banswara district has come to light, where a woman was publicly assaulted, stripped and paraded naked by her family members. The incident occurred on September 1 in Rustam Nagar, and a video of the assault surfaced on Thursday, showing villagers beating the woman with sticks while a crowd watched.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case against 10 people, including her husband. Seven accused, including the husband, were detained on September 3.

Forced To Walk Barefoot, Hair Cut And Clothes Torn

According to reports, the woman was first made to walk barefoot on the road as villagers gathered around. People in the crowd shouted for her to be beaten and her hair cut. In the presence of her husband, her hair was chopped off.

Women in the crowd then assaulted her, tore off her clothes and paraded her through the village. Despite her attempts to protect herself, the assault continued. Several villagers recorded videos of the incident.

The victim later reached the police station and filed a complaint of assault and indecent behaviour against her husband and other family members.

Police Action And Investigation

Police confirmed that the husband was detained based on her complaint. Teams have been formed to trace the other accused women seen in the video. Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the assault and why so many villagers participated. The woman is currently staying with her father.

Gadhi DSP Baboolal said the woman had left with a young man from a neighbouring village 10 days earlier. Her family members brought her back and accused her of eloping. They also assaulted the young man.

Initially, the family was unwilling to file a report, but after police counselling, they submitted one. The woman stated she had gone with the man to work as a labourer. Police said full details will emerge after investigation.