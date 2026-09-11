Haryana Police's STF has successfully repatriated 27 wanted gangsters from foreign countries in a massive crackdown on organized crime. So far in 2026, 14 have been brought back, with the latest deportation of an active criminal from the UAE.

In an extensive crackdown against organised crime syndicates operating from foreign soil, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has successfully brought back 27 wanted gangsters to India through deportation and extradition, officials said on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the Haryana Police, out of the 27 fugitives repatriated, seven were extradited/deported in 2025, while 14 have been brought back so far in 2026. The most recent action was executed on August 4, 2026, when an active wanted criminal was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—marking the STF’s 13th successful deportation this year.

State's Zero-Tolerance Approach

Underlining the state's zero-tolerance approach, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal stated that the force is taking action through deportation and extradition against criminals operating criminal activities in Haryana while sitting abroad, and their local associates, arms suppliers, financiers and digital networks are also being continuously targeted. He said that through better coordination with police forces of different states and central agencies, sharing of intelligence and technical surveillance, the entire criminal network is being identified. No matter how far a criminal may hide, Haryana Police is keeping a close watch on his activities, and every possible effort will be made to bring him before the law.

Intelligence-Driven Operations and Coordination

Detailing the intelligence apparatus behind the cross-border operations, Inspector General of Police (STF) Satish Balan said that the STF is effectively using human intelligence and technical intelligence to trace the locations, travel history and movements of wanted criminals hiding abroad. Analysis of fake passports, fake identities and biometric/fingerprint traces is being used to gather crucial information regarding the identity and location of criminals.

Haryana Police has facilitated the detention of 12 gangsters abroad, and the process of their extradition/deportation is underway. Efforts are continuously being made to bring these criminals back to India in coordination with international agencies and the authorities of the concerned countries. According to the release, Haryana Police is effectively utilising various international legal and coordination mechanisms to strengthen action against wanted criminals hiding abroad. Since August 2023, 144 Look Out Circulars (LOCs), 54 Red Corner Notices (RCNs) and 53 Interpol References have been issued. In addition, 93 passports have been revoked, 9 Provisional Arrest Requests and 16 Extradition Requests have been sent. These efforts are further strengthening the process of identifying absconding criminals abroad, monitoring their movements and bringing them back to India.

New Measures to Apprehend Fugitives

A proposal is also under consideration to offer a reward of US$10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of 4 wanted criminals hiding abroad. This will further strengthen efforts to trace criminals operating from overseas.

Targeting Criminal Networks on All Fronts

STF is also tracing financial transactions, bank transactions and cryptocurrency/USDT channels linked to criminal networks. The objective is not only to trace the activities and locations of criminals but also to curb the flow of illicit money generated through crime.

The release further mentioned that continuous action is being taken against local shooters, associates, arms suppliers and facilitators linked to criminals operating from abroad. This is helping weaken the roots of networks operating criminal activities from overseas and effectively prevent their criminal activities in Haryana.

The digital footprints and social media activities of criminals and their associates are also being continuously monitored. This is helping generate crucial intelligence regarding their communication, recruitment activities and criminal operations.

Strengthening Inter-State Coordination

To effectively control the activities of inter-state gangs and criminals, Haryana Police has established a strong inter-state coordination mechanism with the Police of Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Under this mechanism, real-time intelligence related to gangsters, shooters, arms suppliers, financiers and associates is being shared. Joint raids and coordinated arrests are being carried out against wanted and reward-carrying criminals operating across state borders. Regular inter-state coordination meetings are also being organised for threat assessment and formulation of joint strategies.

Necessary criminal records related to gang profiles, interconnections and criminal networks are being uploaded on NIA’s OCND platform. Information related to networks, associates, weapons, vehicles, communication channels and financial links is also being exchanged.

Through deportation/extradition, intelligence sharing, action against financial networks, digital surveillance, action against local networks and inter-state coordination, Haryana Police is carrying out intelligence-driven and coordinated action against the entire ecosystem of organised and violent crime. (ANI)