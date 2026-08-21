LoP Rahul Gandhi staged a protest at a Delhi police station, demanding an FIR for a protester allegedly injured by a pellet gun. Citing a medical report, he accused Delhi Police and the Home Ministry of obstructing justice and vowed to stay.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday staged a protest at the Parliament Street Police Station, demanding the immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the alleged use of pellet guns against a protester at Connaught Place on July 20. The Lok Sabha LoP accompanied the alleged victim of pellet gun use on July 20, Sahil Lochav and said that he would continue his sit-in till an FIR is registered.

Rahul Cites Medical Report, Accuses Police of Blocking FIR

Speaking to the media from the police station, Gandhi cited a medical report from AIIMS to claim that the inuries suffered by Lochav were the result of an alleged pellet gun being used. "Pellet gun was used at Connaught Place on 20th July. AIIMS report clearly says that there are more than 200 shells inside his body and 3 in his eye. He has lost vision in that eye. There are shells near his heart that cannot be touched. Delhi Police say they did not fire pellet guns. So, there is just one question: someone must have done it...A crime has indeed happened...We are demanding that an FIR be registered. They told us that they have received order from the top and they cannot file an FIR. We won't budge from here until an FIR is registered," Gandhi said.

Launching a sharp attack on the Union Home Ministry and the local force, Gandhi added, "In this country, Amit Shah's Home Ministry and Delhi Police personnel won't let justice happen."

Congress Leaders Join Protest

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and cadres gathered outside the Parliament Street Police Station on Friday to join in the protest.

'Why Are You Scared of Justice?': Rahul to Amit Shah

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi accused Home Minister Amit Shah of being scared of justice. "Today, I went to the DCP office at Parliament Street to file an FIR against the police brutality faced by Sahil Lochab. On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk. Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal--it's a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologized to them. Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed. In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled upon. Amit Shah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime. The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone--from top to bottom--who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him," he said.

Several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Kumari Selja and Devendra Yadav, also reached the spot as party cadres raised slogans outside the police station.

Background of the Complaint

According to Congress sources, Lochav had earlier approached Delhi Police along with his lawyers on August 14 and submitted a written complaint, but was allegedly not provided an I/O number or acknowledgement.

The complaint was again pursued on August 17 through email and phone, but no I/O number or acknowledgement was provided, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi then accompanied Lochav to the Delhi Police DCP office on Friday to press for registration of the case. They alleged that the DCP had again not provided details of the case officer or I/O number.

Rahul Gandhi met senior Delhi Police officials at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office at Parliament Street Police Station to seek registration of a complaint. According to sources, Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. After police allegedly refused to register the case, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central.

He later proceeded to Parliament Street Police Station, where he met police officials. According to the complainant, the alleged incident constitutes a cognisable offence and warrants registration of an FIR. Rahul Gandhi has sought action on the complaint and pressed for justice for the victim, sources said. (ANI)