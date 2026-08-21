Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary met Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar in New Delhi. They discussed key issues for Bihar's development, including India-Nepal water projects, budgetary matters, and tourism development.

CM Choudhary Meets Union Ministers

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed several issues related to the state's development, including India-Nepal water and dam projects, budgetary matters and tourism development.

In a post on X, Choudhary said the meeting focused on placing issues concerning Bihar's development and public interest before the Centre and strengthening coordination on these matters.

"Participated in an important meeting in New Delhi with the Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. @nsitharaman ji, and the Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs, Shri @DrSJaishankar ji. The meeting extensively discussed India-Nepal water and dam projects, matters related to the budget, tourism development, and other important issues concerning the interests of Bihar," he said.

The Chief Minister said Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha were also present at the meeting.

"In this important meeting, the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri @VijayKChy ji and Rajya Sabha MP Shri @SanjayJhaBihar ji were also present. This meeting was significant in firmly placing before the Centre the issues related to Bihar's development, prosperity, and public interest, and in moving forward with better coordination," CM added.

Focus on Kosi-Mechi Link Project

The Bihar government has been focusing on water management and irrigation projects, with the Centre recently approving central assistance for the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State Link Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

On Wednesday, Bihar CM inspected the under-construction Kosi-Mechi Inter-State River Link Project in Chainpur village under Chhatapur block of Supaul district and directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality.

As per a release, the Rs 6,282.32-crore project aims to provide assured irrigation to 2,14,813 hectares of agricultural land across four districts of Seemanchal.

Of this, 69,642 hectares in Araria, 69,970 hectares in Purnea, 39,548 hectares in Kishanganj and 35,653 hectares in Katihar will receive additional irrigation facilities.

Under the project, the excess water of the Kosi River will be diverted through a link canal to the Mechi River. The project is targeted for completion by March 2029.

The Eastern Kosi Main Canal's water-carrying capacity will be increased from 15,000 cusecs to 20,000 cusecs. Four branch canals, six distributaries and other necessary canal systems will also be constructed. (ANI)