Three nursing students from a Bengaluru college were killed and 20 others injured after their tourist bus overturned in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The students were returning from an educational trip to Goa when the accident occurred on Friday morning.

Three nursing students were killed and 20 others injured after a private tourist bus carrying students overturned and fell into a trench in Chitradurga on Friday. The accident occurred near Aimangala in Hiriyur.

The deceased were third-year BSc Nursing students of Universal College in Bengaluru. The students had travelled to Goa on an educational trip and were returning to Bengaluru after visiting the state on Thursday. The bus overturned while the students were travelling back to Bengaluru on Friday morning.

The three students died on the spot, while 20 others sustained injuries in the accident. The injured students were admitted to Chitradurga District Government Hospital for treatment.

Student Recounts Ordeal

Speaking to ANI, an injured student said they were travelling to Goa, and most of them had gone to sleep at around 10:30 pm. "We were going to Goa. At around 10:30 pm, everyone went to sleep. Suddenly, we felt the bus crash, and everyone started shouting," the student said.

The student said that people who came to the spot broke the windows of the bus and helped those trapped inside to get out. "Some people came, broke the bus windows, and helped us get out," the student said.

According to the injured student, there were 49 students, along with two teaching staff members and one non-teaching staff member travelling in the bus.