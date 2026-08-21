A CJP team’s school inspection in Jaipur turned chaotic after activists were allegedly chased and attacked by a crowd. The incident has sparked a political row, with CJP blaming BJP-linked people while villagers dispute the claim

The incident took place in Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur's Bagru area, where a team from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had arrived to inspect a government school.

The visit was part of the party's "School Thik Karo" campaign, which aims to highlight problems related to government-school infrastructure and facilities.

What began as a school visit soon turned tense. According to the CJP, members of the team were confronted by a group of people and later chased away from the area. Videos from the spot show a crowd following the CJP team as its members attempted to leave. The visuals have since circulated widely, bringing the incident into the political spotlight.

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CJP team alleges assault during school visit

CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka alleged that the team was attacked during the confrontation. According to the CJP, stones were thrown at the group and vehicles associated with the team were damaged. Ranka also alleged that members of the team were physically assaulted during the incident. The party has accused BJP-linked individuals of being behind the confrontation.

However, these allegations have not been independently established, and the BJP has rejected the CJP's version of events.

Why did the CJP visit the Rajasthan school?

The CJP team was visiting the school as part of its "School Thik Karo" campaign. The campaign focuses on documenting the condition of government schools and highlighting issues that could affect students and teachers. The Rampura Kanwarpura school had reportedly attracted attention because of concerns surrounding its infrastructure. CJP representatives have alleged that students were being taught in inadequate conditions after the original school building was deemed unsuitable. The party has used the school as an example of what it says are the problems facing government education infrastructure.

CJP blames BJP-linked people

Following the alleged attack, CJP leaders publicly accused BJP-linked individuals of targeting their volunteers.

Ranka claimed that the team had informed authorities about its visit and suggested that people from outside the village had been brought in to disrupt the inspection. He also alleged that a BJP leader was involved in distributing money to some individuals at the site. This claim has not been independently verified. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also condemned the alleged assault and demanded action against those responsible. The party has subsequently intensified its criticism of the Rajasthan government over the incident.

BJP rejects CJP's allegations

The BJP has denied the allegations made by the CJP. BJP leaders have said that the confrontation was linked to opposition from local villagers rather than any organised attack by BJP workers.

Rajasthan Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam also rejected the CJP's accusations and alleged that Congress was using the CJP's campaign for political purposes. The BJP's response has added another dimension to an already heated controversy.

Villagers give a different account

Residents of Rampura Kanwarpura have also disputed the CJP's account. According to reports, villagers objected to the team's attempt to enter the school and asked them to leave.

Some residents reportedly said that the school's issues could be addressed through government funding and local efforts, questioning why an outside political group needed to intervene.

Their version suggests that the confrontation began over the CJP team's presence at the school rather than because of a planned political attack.

With the CJP, BJP and villagers offering different accounts, the exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain contested.

Rajasthan government schools at centre of debate

The incident comes amid a wider political debate over government schools in Rajasthan. The CJP's "School Thik Karo" campaign has sought to draw public attention to infrastructure problems in government schools.

At the same time, the Rajasthan Education Department has introduced restrictions concerning outsiders entering government schools and activities such as photography and videography on school premises.

The CJP has criticised such restrictions, arguing that they can make independent scrutiny of government schools more difficult. The latest confrontation has therefore brought the debate back into focus.

Incident turns into political controversy

What happened in Rampura Kanwarpura is no longer simply a dispute over a school visit.

The alleged assault has triggered accusations involving the CJP, BJP and Congress, while the condition of the government school has become part of the larger political discussion.

The CJP maintains that its campaign was targeted because it was highlighting the condition of a government school. The BJP denies involvement, while villagers say they opposed the team's presence. The competing claims mean that several questions surrounding the incident remain unanswered.

CJP demands action after alleged attack

Following the confrontation, the CJP demanded action against those allegedly involved in the incident.

The party has also stepped up its criticism of Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar and reportedly issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state government. The CJP has threatened further action if its demands are not addressed.

For now, the Jaipur incident has become a fresh flashpoint in Rajasthan's political debate over government schools, public accountability and political involvement in educational institutions.

What we know about the Rajasthan school incident

The CJP team went to Rampura Kanwarpura as part of its "School Thik Karo" campaign. A confrontation followed after locals objected to the team's presence. Videos from the incident show members of the CJP team being chased by a crowd. The CJP has alleged assault, stone-pelting and vehicle damage and has blamed BJP-linked individuals. The BJP has rejected the allegations and said local villagers opposed the team's visit. Villagers have also disputed the CJP's version of events. The allegations regarding political involvement remain contested and require independent verification.

For now, the incident has turned a school inspection into a major political controversy, putting Rajasthan's government-school infrastructure and the question of outside scrutiny firmly in the spotlight.