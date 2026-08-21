Tripura will conduct its first live tea auction in Agartala in September, a major milestone for its tea industry. The TTDCL is leading the effort, which is expected to boost the sector with a more organised and transparent platform for producers.

Tripura is expected to conduct its first live tea auction at the proposed auction centre in Agartala in September, marking a major milestone for the state's tea industry, Tripura Tea Development Corporation Ltd (TTDCL) Chairman Samir Ranjan Ghosh said.

In an interview with ANI, Ghosh on Thursday said extensive preparations are underway to operationalise the auction centre, with buyers and tea industry stakeholders from West Bengal and Assam showing interest in participating in the proposed facility.

Preparations for Inaugural Auction

"Last month, on July 31, a buyer-seller meet was organised in Kolkata by the Tripura Tea Development Corporation. Around 53 buyers associated with the Kolkata tea auction participated, and it was a very successful interaction," Ghosh said.

He said a similar meeting was organised in Guwahati on August 6, where tea producers and buyers discussed the proposed auction centre and the auction process.

According to the TTDCL chairman, operators of the Guwahati tea auction centre demonstrated the complete auction process to Tripura officials and stakeholders as part of preparations to replicate the system in Agartala.

"We are hopeful that next month, in September, we will be able to successfully conduct a live auction at the proposed auction centre in Agartala. A lot of preparatory work has already been completed in this direction," he said.

Ghosh said officials from the Guwahati auction centre are scheduled to visit Tripura on August 20 to participate in and guide the initial auction-related activities.

Operational Framework and System

The proposed auction centre will operate from a government-provided facility at Gurkhabasti in Agartala. The premises, which were earlier associated with the Industries Department, have been allocated for the operation of the tea auction centre, and necessary arrangements have already been completed, he said.

The TTDCL chairman further said the Agartala auction centre would follow the pan-India auction system of the Tea Board of India, similar to the systems currently followed at major auction centres such as Guwahati and Kolkata.

"This will enable buyers from different parts of the country to participate in the auction here. This will be a major achievement for Tripura," Ghosh said.

Broader Impact on State's Tea Sector

Highlighting the broader growth of the state's tea sector, Ghosh said, "Tea is among Tripura's oldest industries but had remained neglected and underdeveloped for a long period."

He said the BJP-led state government has, particularly in recent years, given increased attention to the development and expansion of the tea industry.

The proposed auction centre is expected to provide tea producers with a more organised and transparent platform to market their produce while potentially improving market access for Tripura's tea.

Ghosh also highlighted the growing interest of investors in the state's tea sector. He said investors have come forward for the first time in a major way and agreements have been signed for proposed investments of around Rs 831 crore in the tea sector.

"This is a very positive development for us," he said.

Government Support and Investor Confidence

According to Ghosh, the growing investor interest also reflects Tripura's improving business environment. "Whenever an industry comes to a state, one of the first priorities investors look at is law and order. The law-and-order situation in our state is very good, and Tripura is also considered an industry-friendly state," he said.

Ghosh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha for providing political and administrative support to the initiative.

He said the proposal placed before NITI Aayog has received approval and the state has been working continuously towards establishing the auction centre.

"Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and under the leadership of our state Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, efforts have been made to establish this auction centre in Agartala. The proposal placed before the NITI Aayog has received approval. We have been working continuously on this project, and all the necessary preparations have already been completed," he said.

The TTDCL chairman expressed confidence that the proposed Agartala auction centre, together with fresh investment in the sector, would give a significant boost to Tripura's tea industry and strengthen the state's position in the national tea market.

"We are ready to begin operations, and buyers and other stakeholders from Guwahati and West Bengal are also prepared to cooperate with us. They are waiting for the Agartala auction centre to become operational so that they can participate here," he said.

"I would also like to clarify that the auction centre coming up in Tripura will follow the same pan-India auction system used by the Tea Board of India, as is currently followed in Guwahati and Kolkata. Buyers from different parts of the country will therefore be able to participate in the auction here. This will be a major achievement for Tripura," he added.

He also thanked the state government and all stakeholders for their support in taking forward the initiative.

"The establishment of the auction centre will be a major achievement for the state's tea industry. Another important development is that, for the first time, investors have come forward to invest in the tea sector and have signed an agreement with us. Through this initiative, an investment of around ₹831 crore has been proposed, which is a very positive development for us," he said.

Ghosh added, "Ultimately, I would like to say that because of the attention and support provided by the state government, investors from outside the state are showing interest in Tripura. Whenever an industry comes to a state, one of the first priorities investors look at is law and order. The law-and-order situation in our state is very good, and Tripura is also considered an industry-friendly state."

(ANI)