At least eight people have died and 25 are hospitalised in Bhavnagar due to suspected spurious liquor. Officials state a total of 61 individuals have been affected, and an investigation is underway with samples sent for forensic analysis.

At least eight people have died, and 25 others are undergoing treatment after being affected by suspected spurious liquor in Bhavnagar on Friday.

Officials Confirm Casualties, Investigation Underway

Speaking to ANI, Bhavnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akshar Vyas said a total of 61 affected individuals have been verified in the administration's records. Of these, 10 people were discharged from the hospital on Thursday, while 18 others who had reached the hospital were assessed by doctors but did not require admission. "A total of 61 individuals have been verified in our records; of these, 25 are currently undergoing treatment, while 10 were discharged yesterday. There have been eight deaths according to our records," Vyas said.

He said the medical team is verifying the details of the affected people and has sent blood samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and other laboratories. The administration will decide the further course of action after receiving the reports. "The medical team is currently verifying details and has sent blood samples to the FSL and other laboratories; we will only be able to comment on the specific course of action once the reports are received," the SDM said.

Vyas further added that the administration, along with the medical college and Hospital, took comprehensive measures to provide medical treatment to the affected people. "The administration, along with the medical college and the hospital, took comprehensive measures to save as many lives as possible and successfully discharged all those who could be sent home," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Bhavnagar City Tehsildar and Executive Magistrate Kishan B Chandaliya said arrangements had been made for immediate medical treatment of those affected. "There are over 61 affected individuals. Arrangements were made for their immediate medical treatment. Yesterday, five new cases were reported, while 10 patients recovered and were discharged; there were eight deaths, and 25 people are currently undergoing treatment, out of whom five are in a more critical condition," Chandaliya said.

He said the administration had coordinated with hospitals to ensure that the affected people received the best possible medical treatment.

Political Backlash

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani visited the hospital in Bhavnagar and met the families of patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He also inquired about the condition of the patients.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani said, "This marks the sixth such incident in Gujarat of Gandhi and Sardar over the past five years. Hundreds have stood on the brink of death, and hundreds have lost their lives. Yet, the lobby of IPS officers in Gujarat and the Home Minister are intent on amassing fortunes, running into crores and even billions, from illicit trades involving liquor, charas, ganja, and other drugs... I offer my condolences to the families of the deceased... I demand the resignation of Gujarat's Home Minister." (ANI)