The BJP's Disciplinary Committee has issued show-cause notices to three Punjab leaders for making statements against party discipline during a press conference in Sangrur. They have been given seven days to submit a written explanation.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued show-cause notices to three party leaders over statements allegedly made during a press conference in Sangrur on August 25 concerning the party's internal affairs and organisational matters. The notices have been issued to former District President Randeep Singh Deol, Maninder Singh Kapial and former State Cells Coordinator Jatinder Kalra.

According to the issued notice, the three leaders participated in a press conference at Sangrur where they allegedly made statements relating to the internal affairs and organisational matters of the BJP that were contrary to the established party line and discipline. The Disciplinary Committee stated that the conduct had prima facie adversely affected the reputation, credibility and organisational image of the BJP.

Party Demands Explanation Within 7 Days

The party organisation has taken the matter seriously and directed the three leaders to submit their written explanations within seven days of receiving the notices. The leaders have been asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them for allegedly violating party discipline and damaging the party's reputation.

The notices specifically seek clarification regarding the individual role of each leader in the press conference, the statements made by them and the purpose of holding the press conference.

The committee warned that failure to submit a response within the stipulated period would result in appropriate disciplinary action under the Constitution and Rules of the BJP, without further notice.

The show-cause notices were issued by the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Som Parkash. Whereas, copies of the notices have been marked to BJP Punjab In-charge Satish Punia, Co-In-charge Narinder Singh Raina, State President S Kewal Singh Dhillon and General Secretary (Organisation) Manthri Srinivasulu.