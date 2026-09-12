Heavy rain has lashed parts of Puri as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal continues to affect Odisha. The IMD has issued orange and yellow warnings for several districts, forecasting more rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Puri city as a low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal continued to influence weather conditions over Odisha.

IMD Forecasts More Rain

According to IMD, the low-pressure area, which was persisting over the same region on Thursday afternoon, was likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours. The system's associated cyclonic circulation extends up to about 7.6 km above mean sea level, the bulletin said. A trough extending from north Rajasthan to the cyclonic circulation linked to the low-pressure area is also influencing the weather over central India and Odisha.

The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places across Odisha during the first 24 hours.

District-Level Weather Warnings

The latest district forecast has placed Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri under an orange warning, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at one or two places. A yellow warning has been issued for Baleshwar, where heavy rainfall is possible at isolated locations. The weather office has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over one or two places across Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Khordha.

Marine and Fishermen Warning

The developing weather system has also prompted a marine warning along the Odisha coast. The IMD has further issued a warning for fishermen operating along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts, citing potentially rough sea conditions and squally weather over parts of the Bay of Bengal. Residents in affected areas have been advised to remain alert to local weather warnings, particularly during periods of heavy rain, lightning and strong winds Squally weather with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is very likely along and off the Odisha coast during the next 24 hours. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough, IMD stated, Fishermen have consequently been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast during the period. The broader forecast also indicates continued rainfall activity across eastern India, with Odisha expected to remain among the areas receiving significant rain during the ongoing spell. (ANI)