Intense security, with 15,000 Delhi Police and 200 paramilitary companies, is in place at Bharat Mandapam for the 18th BRICS Summit. India hosts the event focusing on resilience, cooperation, and sustainable development.

Tight security arrangements, including the deployment of dog squads, have been put in place at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13.

Massive Security Deployment

To ensure safety at the event, Delhi Police has mobilised around 15,000 personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces for security arrangements. Delhi Police has mobilised over 15,000 personnel for these arrangements.

The MHA has provided us with approximately 200 CAPF companies, which are being deployed for law and order duties and other operational tasks, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Manish Agarwal said on Friday.

Summit Theme and India's Role

The theme of this year's summit is “Building Resilience for Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.” India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously chaired the grouping in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

Expanded BRICS: A Platform for Global South

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions.

PM Modi Addresses Business Forum

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that global trade can move forward only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe and stressed that India is a staunch advocate of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum 2026 ahead of the formal opening of the BRICS Summit on Saturday, PM Modi said BRICS countries represent 50% of the world’s population, 40 per cent of global GDP, and more than 25 per cent of global trade. (ANI)