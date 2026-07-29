A political showdown is expected in Pune on August 1 as the Congress plans to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit, while the BJP seeks to hold a counter-demonstration at the same venue to oppose the Congress's move.

A political face-off is likely in Pune during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on August 1, with the Congress announcing a protest against the Union Minister while the BJP has sought permission from the police to hold a counter-demonstration at the same location.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Pune on August 1 to confer the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Congress Announces Protest

In a statement, Pune City (East) Congress President and former Mayor Prashant Jagtap appealed to party workers, students and citizens to assemble at Seven Loves Chowk on Shankarsheth Road at 10:30 am on August 1 to protest against the Union Home Minister. The Congress alleged that students protesting over the NEET examination paper leak were subjected to police action under the directions of the Union Government and claimed that several protesters were injured and cases were later registered against them. The party said the protest was aimed at opposing what it termed the Centre's "authoritarian approach" towards students and youth.

BJP Seeks Permission for Counter-Demonstration

Meanwhile, the Pune city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar seeking permission to organise a counter-demonstration at Seven Loves Chowk from 10 am on August 1 in response to the Congress protest. In its letter, the BJP termed the Congress protest an attempt to "malign" Amit Shah's official visit and the Lokmanya Tilak National Award function. The party described the award ceremony for NSA Ajit Doval as a matter of pride for Pune and alleged that the Congress was attempting to derive political mileage by opposing the event.

The BJP further praised Amit Shah's role in key decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, measures against Left Wing Extremism, the law banning instant triple talaq and the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, stating that the Union Home Minister has consistently worked in the national interest. The BJP also stated in its letter that it would oppose the Congress agitation and expose what it called the party's "political opportunism". It requested the police to grant permission for its demonstration and make necessary security arrangements.

Security to be Heightened

Security is expected to be heightened across Pune ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval, with elaborate arrangements likely along the VIP movement route to prevent any untoward incidents.

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