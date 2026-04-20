PM Modi’s Jhalmuri Moment In Jhargram Goes Viral | Bengal Elections 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi grabbed headlines after stopping mid-campaign in Jhargram to enjoy local street snack jhalmuri. The candid moment during intense West Bengal rallies quickly went viral, highlighting his connect with local culture even as political tensions escalated.0:00 Modi takes surprise halt during rally route0:55 Eats jhalmuri from traditional paper cone1:30 Even shares snack with nearby children

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source