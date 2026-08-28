PM Jan Dhan Yojana completes 12 years with over 59 crore accounts. CM Rekha Gupta highlights women’s participation, financial inclusion and the scheme’s role in expanding access to formal banking.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is marking its 12th year anniversary. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta has expressed how the scheme has contributed to increasing the financial inclusion of the poor and economically vulnerable families.

According to a social media post shared by Rekha Gupta, the scheme, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has succeeded in bringing savings and banking and other financial services to people outside of the organized banking system.

PM Jan Dhan Yojana: A New Era of Financial Inclusion

Rekha Gupta said that prior to the launch of the scheme, poor families had very limited access to formal banking even though they earned money and saved. It was more difficult for the government benefits to be reached directly in the hands of the beneficiaries.

For the last 12 years, the scheme has succeeded in making banking accessible to millions of people through opening the accounts within the formal financial system. As per the statistics shared by the Chief Minister, there are now over 59 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened.

A Lot of Women Are Using It

Gupta especially stressed on the role of women in this scheme. According to her, 56% of accounts opened through Jan Dhan are owned by women, which shows their increasing interest in formal financial services.

The opening of accounts in their own names will help women get more control over their money and increase their participation in decision-making in their families and in financial matters.

Jan Dhan is More Than Opening an Account

She referred to Jan Dhan scheme as more than opening bank accounts for people. The scheme has helped improve security for people’s savings and increased the link of weaker sections of society with the formal economy.

This scheme was launched on 28th August 2014 with the general aim of providing banking facilities to people.

Key PM Jan Dhan Yojana Benefits

PMJDY provides access to several banking facilities, including:

Bank accounts that can be opened with zero minimum balance requirements

RuPay debit cards

Accident insurance cover linked to eligible RuPay cards

Overdraft facility subject to eligibility

Direct transfer of eligible government benefits through DBT

These facilities have helped expand access to formal banking, particularly among rural households, women and economically weaker sections.

Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile number (JAM)

The combination of Jan Dhan account, Aadhaar and mobile number connectivity, known as JAM framework, has also assisted in transferring the eligible government benefits directly.

Ms Gupta mentioned that financial inclusion is essential towards developing India further. Ms Gupta added that giving empowerment to poor families, women, farmers and workers financially will increase their participation in the economy of the country.