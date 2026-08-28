West Bengal has introduced a new "Composite Transfer and Packing Grant" for state employees, offering a lump-sum of up to ₹50,000 or 80% of basic pay without receipts. The benefit also extends to retiring employees settling in a new location.

West Bengal Cabinet Approves New Transfer Grant for Employees

The West Bengal Cabinet on Friday approved the introduction of a simplified and enhanced "Composite Transfer and Packing Grant" for state government employees, replacing the decades-old transfer grant and packing allowance system. In a post on X, Chief Minister Adhikari stated that the decision aims to provide financial relief and support the welfare and well-being of state government employees.

"The West Bengal government remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare and well-being of our dedicated state government employees, who work tirelessly to serve the people of West Bengal," Adhikari posted.

Key Features of the New Grant

Under the new system, employees will be eligible for a lump-sum grant of up to ₹50,000 or 80% of their basic pay, without the requirement of submitting receipts. The scheme will provide the full rate for transfers involving relocation over a distance of 30 km or more, while transfers involving distances of less than 30 km will receive one-third of the rate. "I am pleased to share that the State Cabinet has approved the introduction of a simplified and enhanced 'Composite Transfer and Packing Grant,' replacing the decades-old transfer grant and packing allowance system. This includes financial relief providing a lump-sum grant of up to ₹50,000 or 80% of basic pay, sanctioned without requiring receipts, along with coverage providing the full rate for transfers of 30 km or more involving relocation and one-third of the rate for transfers under 30 km," the CM said.

The benefit has also been extended to retiring employees who choose to settle in a new location, according to the Chief Minister. The revised provisions will be effective from June 1, 2026, for transfers, and from May 31, 2026, for retirements. "Retirement support has been extended to retiring employees settling in a new location, with the timeline effective from June 1, 2026, for transfers, and May 31, 2026, for retirements," he added.

CM Adhikari Attends Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Earlier today, CM Adhikari inaugurated Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Ambedkar Colony in his assembly constituency, Bhabanipur. During the event, which was organised by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a mobile Rakhi tableau.

Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari noted that the festival is being celebrated at 4,000 locations across the state. "Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across West Bengal, with events organised by the government as well. Celebrations have been launched at 4,000 locations; this Ambedkar Colony falls under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and is also part of my constituency," he told reporters. (ANI)