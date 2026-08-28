The Gurugram DC's office has appealed for information on any residents missing in the recent Nepal floods, providing helpline numbers. The death toll from the Bhotekoshi flood has risen to 475, with massive rescue efforts underway.

Gurugram Administration's Appeal

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurugram has issued a public appeal urging citizens to come forward with information regarding any local residents who remain uncontactable or missing amid devastating floods in Nepal. In an X post, the DC Gurugram issued the Control room number, emergency helpline number, and email ID to report any missing persons. "In view of the recent flash floods in Nepal, citizens are requested to inform the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram if they have information about any person residing in Gurugram who may be missing or untraced in connection with the incident. Control Room: 112, Helpline: 0124-2320508, Email: ctmgrg@hry.nic.in," it said.

The post further added, "The information received will be compiled and shared with the concerned authorities to facilitate tracing, coordination and assistance to affected families. Citizens are requested to share this information widely and help ensure that timely assistance reaches those in need." #PublicNotice | In view of the recent flash floods in Nepal, citizens are requested to inform the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram if they have information about any person residing in Gurugram who may be missing or untraced in connection with the incident. 📞 Control… pic.twitter.com/LGx7U7lEGg — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) August 28, 2026

Nepal Establishes Emergency Control Room

Earlier on Thursday, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) established an Emergency Control Room (ECR) to coordinate assistance for foreign nationals affected by the devastating Bhotekoshi flash floods in Rasuwa district, which have caused massive loss of life, extensive infrastructure damage and reports of missing persons. In a notice, the ministry said the ECR will serve as the central coordinating body for search and rescue, information verification and consular assistance for foreign nationals affected by, missing in, or otherwise connected to the flood incident.

The ministry has appealed to diplomatic missions, international organisations, families of missing persons and members of the public to provide information about foreign nationals affected by or missing in connection with the Rasuwa flash flood through the designated emergency channels. The ECR can be contacted through emergency hotline/WhatsApp numbers +977-9744441227 and +977-9744441228, available from 7 am to 10 pm, or via email at emergency@mofa.gov.np.

Devastation and Rescue Operations

The crisis stems from a catastrophic flash flood that struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment, and boulders through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems. The death toll from the devastating Bhotekoshi flood on Wednesday rose to 475, according to police, The Kathmandu Post reported.

According to Nepal Police, the Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West and 12 in Rasuwa. Authorities have rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot and three from Dhading.

Rescue efforts are underway in Nepal, while there are concerns that fresh floods could be triggered after a large barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers reportedly breached on Friday. (ANI)