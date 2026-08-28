Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children with Type-1 diabetes in Ahmedabad. He lauded the Modi government's initiative to provide free insulin for life to these children, calling it a visionary and empathetic step.

Amit Shah Hails Free Insulin Initiative During Rakhi Celebration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Ahmedabad with children suffering from Type-1 diabetes and recalled efforts of the Modi government to help such children deal with the condition.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said children afflicted with Type-1 diabetes require insulin injections for life, which places a significant financial burden on their families. He said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to provide free insulin for life to all such children. "Today, in Ahmedabad, I celebrated the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan with the daughters in my parliamentary constituency who are suffering from Type-1 diabetes. Children afflicted with Type-1 diabetes require insulin injections for life, which places a significant financial burden on their families," Amit Shah said in a post on X. "Under the leadership of Modi ji, our government is providing free insulin for life to all such children. This visionary initiative, which even many developed countries are still striving to implement, is a testament to the Modi government's commitment to the principles of 'service, empathy, and security'," he added.

The Union Home Minister earlier extended greetings to people on Raksha Bandhan. "May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives," he said.

President, Vice President Celebrate Festival With Children

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren at Uparashtrapati Bhavan, where children tied rakhis on his wrist, symbolising love, trust and protection.

President Droupadi Murmu celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and students from various schools and organisations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The President said the significance of Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the bond between siblings and noted that the sacred thread of Rakhi can also be tied to family members, friends and even trees, symbolising love and care. Emphasising environmental conservation, President Murmu urged children to nurture plants and trees. (ANI)