Over 90 panchayats in Bhagalpur, Bihar, are severely flooded due to heavy rains and rising river levels. The inundation has disrupted road connectivity, shutting down major routes like NH-80 and affecting new highways. Relief efforts are ongoing.

Widespread Flooding Disrupts Life in Bhagalpur

More than 90 panchayats and several urban areas in Bhagalpur remain severely flooded, with inundation disrupting road connectivity and movement across the region. This has occurred amid heavy rainfall and rising water levels in several parts of the state, with flooding reported across multiple districts in recent days.

NH-80 on the Bhagalpur-Patna route has remained shut near Bhavnathpur for the past five days as floodwater, nearly two feet deep, continues to flow across the road. Floodwaters have also reached the newly constructed Munger-Mirzachauki four-lane highway, slowing traffic and forcing commuters to navigate through risky conditions.

The continued flooding has severely affected movement across several parts of Bhagalpur, with major road routes facing disruption due to rising water levels.

Relief Operations Underway

Earlier, under the instructions of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Bhagalpur Secretary In-Charge Deepak Anand conducted a late-night surprise inspection of flood relief camps across the district to assess the condition of people affected by rising water levels in the Ganga River after heavy rainfall.

Issuing clear directives to administrative personnel during the visit, Anand emphasised that no flood victim should face hardship in the camps. Appreciating the prompt response and operational arrangements made by the district administration, he stated that relief work is currently underway on a large scale. Providing details on the ground operations, the Secretary In-Charge informed that 86 community kitchens and six major relief camps are functioning across the district to ensure the provision of nutritious meals to displaced residents. (ANI)