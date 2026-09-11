The Sikkim government has confirmed the safe return of all eight residents who were stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region following a flash flood in Nepal on August 26. The pilgrims were on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and have now reached home.

All of the eight Sikkim residents who were stranded following the flash flood in Nepal on August 26 have safely returned home, the Government of Sikkim said. "The Nepal Flash Flood Task Force, Government of Sikkim, is pleased to inform that all eight (08) Sikkim residents who were briefly stranded following the flash flood in Nepal on 26th August 2026 have safely reached their homes in Sikkim," a press release said.

The eight Sikkim residents affected by the disruption have been identified as Suresh Agarwal, Asha Devi Agarwal, Surendra K. Agarwal, Chitra Devi Agarwal, Bhawarlal Agarwal, Pushpa Devi Agarwal, Dhan Maya Chhetri, Sabitri Chettri, a press release noted.

According to the release, the members of a pilgrim group from Gangtok and Gyalshing districts undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra were stranded at Saga County in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China following the flash flood.

Government's Swift Response

Following the incident, the Government of Sikkim constituted the Nepal Flash Flood Task Force to monitor the welfare of the stranded pilgrims and coordinate with concerned Central government agencies for their safe return.

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang personally intervened in the matter from the outset, directly establishing telephonic contact with the stranded group on August 27 to ascertain their safety and well-being, within a day of the disaster being reported, the release said.

The matter was simultaneously taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the Hon'ble Chief Minister remained in direct and continuous touch with the tour operator handling the group's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra itinerary, ensuring reliable, first-hand updates on the group's location and movement were made available to the State Government at every stage, it added.

The Sikkim government has confirmed that all eight residents have now reached their homes in Sikkim safely. (ANI)