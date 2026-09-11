The bridge connecting Kedarnath and Badrinath routes in Rudraprayag is almost complete, with load testing successfully done, said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. It will ease traffic for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims and boost connectivity in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the construction of the bridge connecting the routes to Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Badrinath Dham in Rudraprayag district is almost complete. The load testing of the bridge has also been successfully completed. A few finishing works remain due to the rains, which will be completed as soon as weather conditions improve.

Improved Connectivity and Economic Boost

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, connectivity in Uttarakhand is being continuously strengthened through improved road and bridge infrastructure. This has not only led to an increase in the number of pilgrims and tourists visiting the state but has also created new opportunities for local people in terms of transportation, employment and economic activities.

Successful Load and Technical Testing

Earlier, on September 3, load testing of the Belni Bridge began as part of the process to reopen it to public traffic. During the test, six trucks carrying a combined load of around 150 tonnes were stationed on the bridge. A team of engineers is recording readings on the bridge’s temperature, load, and structural behaviour at different intervals.

In addition to the load test, other technical tests are also being conducted on the strategically important bridge, which connects the Badrinath National Highway with the Kedarnath National Highway.

Official Confirms Progress and Future Benefits

Earlier in July, Vishal Mishra, Rudraprayag District Magistrate, said that around 99 per cent of the work on the bridge and tunnel connecting the Kedarnath and Badrinath highways has been completed, with the remaining one per cent progressing rapidly.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal Mishra said, "The work on the tunnel is complete. Work on the bridge is being done rapidly. We hope that we will be able to open the bridge for trial testing by the end of August. When the tunnel and bridge are connected, people will benefit." Once operational, the bridge is expected to significantly ease the heavy traffic congestion witnessed in Rudraprayag's main market during the Char Dham Yatra season. It will provide smoother and safer connectivity for both pilgrims and residents, the District Magistrate noted. (ANI)