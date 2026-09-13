Who Is PM Modi's Former Schoolmate At Centre Of Mira-Bhayandar Land Row?
Asgarali Vohra, 81, who says he studied with PM Modi at BN School in Vadnagar, has sought a CBI probe into a decades-old Mira-Bhayandar land dispute. Vohra alleges forged documents were used to take control of his 2,810-square-metre property.
PM Modi’s ex-schoolmate seeks CBI probe in land dispute
An 81-year-old man from Maharashtra has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a CBI probe into a decades-old land dispute in Mira-Bhayandar, putting the spotlight on a long-running legal battle over a 2,810-square-metre plot.
The man is Asgarali Vohra, who says he studied with Modi at BN School in Vadnagar, Gujarat. Vohra recently met the Prime Minister and submitted a letter seeking his intervention in the dispute, the Times of India reported.
Vohra alleges that forged documents were used to take control of his land and has accused private builders as well as government officials of failing to protect his ownership claim. These allegations have not been independently verified.
Who is Asgarali Vohra?
Vohra, 81, is from Mira-Bhayandar in Maharashtra. According to his account, his dispute dates back several decades and concerns land on Navghar Road in Bhayandar East.
He claims that he purchased around 2,810 square metres of land in 1989 through a registered agreement. The property was originally identified as Survey No. 240 and is now recorded as Survey No. 185, Hissa No. 6, according to the TOI report.
Vohra says he never sold or transferred the property.
What does Vohra allege?
Vohra has alleged that forged documents relating to the land were prepared around 2011, allegedly in collusion with Swayam Builders.
He further claims that his property was divided into two portions without his knowledge. According to his allegations, one portion was shown as being in the possession of Swayam Builders, while the other was linked to Seven Eleven Constructions.
Seven Eleven Constructions has been associated in the complaint-related material with BJP leader and MLA Narendra Mehta.
Vohra has also questioned how construction permission was granted on the disputed property despite his ownership claim. He has alleged that officials in the municipal corporation, revenue administration and police failed to act against those he accused of preparing the disputed documents.
These allegations have not been independently verified.
Vohra's 2015 FIR
Vohra says he filed an FIR over the alleged forgery in 2015. He has questioned the length of the subsequent investigation, claiming that the CID report in the matter was received only in 2026, nearly 11 years after the FIR.
An 81-year-old man named Asgarali Vohra, who studied with India PM Narendra Modi at the B N School in Vadnagar, Gujarat, turned to his childhood classmate to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe regarding a long-standing land dispute. Vohra purchased approximately… pic.twitter.com/6yw87enjRl
— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) September 13, 2026
He has also alleged that a counter-case was registered against him in 2025 without giving him prior notice or an opportunity to present his side.
Vohra has questioned whether political influence played a role in the handling of the dispute. The available report records these as his allegations and does not independently establish them.
Why did he approach PM Modi?
After pursuing the dispute with police, revenue authorities and the municipal corporation, Vohra decided to approach the Prime Minister.
He met Modi on September 8 and submitted a letter seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged forgery, the disputed land transactions and the alleged role of private parties and government officials.
The reported demand is for the entire matter to be examined by the central agency rather than continuing with the investigations and administrative processes that Vohra says have taken years.
What's next?
The matter has also reached the local civic administration. Following Vohra's meeting with the Prime Minister, a hearing has been scheduled for September 16, with representatives of the companies concerned directed to appear.
There is no confirmation yet that the Centre has ordered a CBI investigation into the dispute. The question of whether a CBI probe will be initiated remains open.
The case remains a dispute centred on Vohra's claim of ownership, his allegations of document forgery and the actions of private companies and government authorities. The allegations should not be treated as established facts unless they are proved through the relevant investigation or legal proceedings.
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