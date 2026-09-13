Vohra, 81, is from Mira-Bhayandar in Maharashtra. According to his account, his dispute dates back several decades and concerns land on Navghar Road in Bhayandar East.

He claims that he purchased around 2,810 square metres of land in 1989 through a registered agreement. The property was originally identified as Survey No. 240 and is now recorded as Survey No. 185, Hissa No. 6, according to the TOI report.

Vohra says he never sold or transferred the property.

What does Vohra allege?

Vohra has alleged that forged documents relating to the land were prepared around 2011, allegedly in collusion with Swayam Builders.

He further claims that his property was divided into two portions without his knowledge. According to his allegations, one portion was shown as being in the possession of Swayam Builders, while the other was linked to Seven Eleven Constructions.

Seven Eleven Constructions has been associated in the complaint-related material with BJP leader and MLA Narendra Mehta.

Vohra has also questioned how construction permission was granted on the disputed property despite his ownership claim. He has alleged that officials in the municipal corporation, revenue administration and police failed to act against those he accused of preparing the disputed documents.

These allegations have not been independently verified.