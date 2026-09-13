Tripura CM Manik Saha announced that the ruling NDA alliance, comprising BJP, Tipra Motha, and IPFT, will jointly contest the September 28 Village Committee elections. He expressed confidence in their victory despite some minor internal issues.

NDA partners to contest Tripura VC polls together

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the ruling NDA partners, BJP, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and IPFT, are contesting the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections together and expressed confidence of securing victory.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Saha said the alliance partners are working jointly for the September 28 VC polls and preparations are progressing smoothly, while acknowledging that some minor issues have emerged at a few places. "The VC election will be held on the 28th. We are contesting the election together as the NDA alliance partners — BJP, IPFT and Tipra Motha — and we are hopeful of winning. Everything is going smoothly, although there are some minor issues in a few places. Such problems sometimes arise with alliance partners due to emotions and local circumstances," Saha said.

The VC elections are being seen as a key grassroots-level political contest in Tripura, with the NDA alliance facing challenges from opposition parties including the CPI(M) and Congress. The BJP, TMP and IPFT alliance is seeking to consolidate its organisational strength at the village-level institutions, while the opposition parties are attempting to challenge the ruling combine in the elections.

Month-long celebration for PM Modi's birthday

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Saha also announced that the BJP-led government has planned month-long programmes to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is on September 17. This year, we will celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday for an entire month. We will hold a press conference tomorrow or the day after, where I will personally announce and explain all the programmes and activities that will be organised throughout the month," he said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's public service and political journey, Saha appealed to people to bless the Prime Minister. "Considering the work the Prime Minister has done over the past 25 years, people should shower him with their blessings. We have planned many programmes, and you will get to see all of them," the Tripura Chief Minister said.

The VC polls will test the electoral coordination between the NDA partners at the grassroots level, as the ruling alliance looks to strengthen its position across village-level institutions in the state. (ANI)