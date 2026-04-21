Pahalgam Memorial Honors Victims of April 2025 Terror Attack | Tourists React

A solemn memorial in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, now honors the 26 victims of the April 2025 terror attack in Baisaran Valley. Emotional visuals, tributes, and reactions.0:00 Honoring the Victims: Pahalgam Memorial Unveiled3:51 Emotional Tributes: Remembering April 2025 Attack9:27 Standing Strong: Kashmir's Powerful Memorial Service

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