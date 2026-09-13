West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee said only the Election Commission can decide the dispute over the Trinamool Congress' name and symbol. He expressed confidence that the poll panel would take a decision after his faction made its submissions.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Sunday said that only the Election Commission can decide which faction is entitled to use the Trinamool Congress’ name and election symbol, as the poll panel examines competing claims by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction and the group led by him.

'A Routine Process'

“Neither you nor I can decide who gets the logo. Only the Election Commission can decide what will happen,” Banerjee said, responding to remarks made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the ongoing dispute.

Ritabrata said the Election Commission’s notice and the hearing held with his delegation were part of a routine process. He said his faction had already made its submissions and provided documents sought by the poll panel.

“I had gone through both the letters. Nothing unusual. ECI had given us a time yesterday. We met the full bench of the Commission, made our submissions, and answered whatever queries were there,” he said.

He added that further documents, if required, could be submitted by the September 16 deadline, following which the Commission may call the parties for another hearing.

“ECI has said that if any final things have to be submitted, it has to be submitted by three o'clock on the 16th, and after examining them, if required, the ECI will call again and give us a hearing on the 17th,” Banerjee said.

The LoP expressed confidence that the poll panel would eventually take a decision on the dispute. “That's the letter which has been addressed to Mamata Banerjee, and the letter which has been addressed to us; the content is the same. It's a routine process. We are hopeful that the ECI will come up with a decision,” he said.

Factional Feud Explained

The election symbol dispute has emerged after both factions staked claim to being the “real” Trinamool Congress and approached the ECI seeking recognition as the party’s legitimate leadership.

Ritabrata Banerjee leads a faction comprising around 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs who, according to the faction, distanced themselves from Mamata Banerjee after the party’s defeat in the Assembly polls held in April.

ECI Hearing Ahead of Bypolls

Earlier, a five-member delegation led by Ritabrata Banerjee appeared before the ECI at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi. Banerjee had described the discussions as “very fruitful” and said the faction had submitted documents sought by the Commission.

The ECI’s proceedings come ahead of the September 16 deadline for filing nominations for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls. Polling is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. The bypolls were necessitated by the resignations of Humayun Kabir and Suvendu Adhikari from Rejinagar and Nandigram, respectively. The Commission has said the entire election process will be completed before October 11.