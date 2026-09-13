In view of the BRICS Summit, Delhi Traffic Police intensified enforcement, issuing 4,712 challans for various violations. The force reiterated that strict action will continue to ensure smooth traffic movement during the high-profile summit.

Increased Traffic Enforcement for BRICS Summit

In view of the BRICS Summit and to ensure smooth traffic movement and road safety, Northern Range Traffic Police intensified enforcement and remained vigilant across the Range. Under the supervision and directions of Sachin Kumar Singhal, IPS, DCP Traffic Northern Range, traffic personnel conducted focused enforcement against traffic violations, with special emphasis on violations having a direct bearing on road safety and traffic discipline. A total of 4,712 challans were issued by Northern Range Traffic Police on Friday and Saturday. The special enforcement included 335 challans for dangerous driving, 308 for no-entry violations and 88 for drunken driving.

Northern Range Traffic Police reiterated that strict enforcement will continue during the BRICS Summit to ensure safe, smooth and uninterrupted traffic movement and to deter violations on major roads and important traffic corridors.

National Lok Adalat and Court Hearings Rescheduled

In view of the BRICS Summit, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a public advisory announcing the rescheduling of the National Lok Adalat, originally scheduled for September 12, and provided alternative dates for court hearings across the national capital.

Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, updated the schedule and outlined adjustments for court hearings and visits corresponding to the summit days. “LOK ADALAT UPDATE | BRICS SUMMIT 2026. The National Lok Adalat originally scheduled for 12 Sept will now be held on 10 October 2026. Important update for those visiting the court: 11 Sept, Holiday; hearing rescheduled to 3 Oct. 12 Sept, Holiday; hearing rescheduled to 14 Nov. Cases listed for 11–12 Sept rescheduled to 14 Sept. Check the date before heading to the court. Avoid unnecessary trips. Your journey matters. Plan before you move,” Delhi Traffic Police wrote.

New Delhi Gears Up for High-Profile Summit

The announcement regarding these adjustments comes as the national capital prepares to host the high-profile international BRICS Summit.

The national capital has been decked up with posters and illuminated installations as India prepares to host the BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the high-profile Summit, which brings together heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations, and key dignitaries representing member states, partner countries, and outreach invitees. India holds the BRICS Chair for the 2026 edition, with proceedings guided by the official theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

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