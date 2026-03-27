Bhubaneswar Petrol Pumps Run DRY After Policy Shift by Oil Companies | Odisha News | India

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Bhubaneswar Petrol Pumps Run DRY After Policy Shift by Oil Companies

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 27 2026, 03:20 PM IST
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Bhubaneswar Petrol Pumps Run DRY After Policy Shift by Oil Companies | Odisha News | National NewsSeveral petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar reported “no stock” after a sudden policy shift by oil companies disrupted supply. Dealers cited payment and supply issues, while panic buying worsened the situation. Authorities maintain there is no actual fuel shortage and urged citizens to avoid hoarding.0:00 - Petrol Crisis in Bhubaneswar!0:30 - Long Queues at Petrol Pumps1:00 - Authorities Deny Real Shortage

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