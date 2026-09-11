Scrutiny for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Village Committee elections is complete. Out of 10,961 nominations submitted, 10,889 were accepted, and 72 were rejected. The deadline for candidate withdrawal is September 11, 2026.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the General Election to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District (TTAAD) Village Committees, 2026, has been completed by the concerned Returning Officers in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Village Committee (Conduct of Election) Rules, 1996, State Election Commissioner Pradip Kumar Chakraborty said.

Nomination Scrutiny Results

According to information shared by Chakraborty, a total of 10,961 nomination papers were submitted by 10,938 candidates for the election. Following scrutiny, 10,889 nomination papers were accepted, while 72 nomination papers were rejected. The rejected nomination papers pertain to 49 candidates. The State Election Commissioner clarified that the number of nomination papers and candidates are distinct figures, as a candidate can submit more than one nomination paper. Therefore, rejection of one nomination paper does not necessarily mean rejection of the candidature if another valid nomination paper submitted by the same candidate is available.

Party-Wise Nomination Details

Party-wise, the BJP submitted 1,974 nomination papers, CPI(M) 2,487, Congress 466, IPFT 486, TMP 4,391, CPI four and other parties/independent candidates 1,153 nomination papers.

Accepted and Rejected Papers by Party

After scrutiny, 1,971 BJP nomination papers, 2,456 CPI(M), 465 Congress, 483 IPFT, 4,361 TMP, four CPI, and 1,149 nomination papers under the Others category were accepted, taking the total to 10,889. As many nomination papers were rejected, including three of the BJP, 31 of CPI(M), one of Congress, three of IPFT, 30 of TMP, and four under making a total of 72 nomination papers.

Withdrawal of Candidatures

The notice was displayed at the designated offices of the respective Returning Officers after 3:00 PM on September 9. Candidates were permitted to withdraw their candidatures until 3:00 PM on September 11, 2026. Following the conclusion of the withdrawal window, the Returning Officers prepared Form 7 detailing the final list of contesting candidates and published the updated list to facilitate the printing of ballot papers. (ANI)