Odisha Vigilance seized Rs 5 lakh in suspected bribe money linked to Rourkela Excise Superintendent Dhaneswar Barad. The cash was intercepted from a car and a salesman confessed it was from Barad. A corruption case has been registered.

In a major anti-corruption crackdown, the Odisha Vigilance has intercepted Rs 5 lakh in suspected bribe cash allegedly linked to Dhaneswar Barad, Superintendent of Excise, Rourkela.

Details of the Interception

According to the release, acting on reliable intelligence regarding systemic bribe collection from local excise licensees, a vigilance surveillance team intercepted a car directly in front of the Excise Superintendent’s Office in Uditnagar. The vehicle was being driven by a local wine shop salesman who was transporting the cash, Odisha Vigilance added.

According to officials, the salesman confessed that the money had been handed over by Barad for delivery to the Superintendent's private residence. When confronted by the interception team, Barad failed to provide a satisfactory account for the Rs 5,00,000, leading to its immediate seizure in the presence of independent witnesses, officials informed.

Legal Action and Investigation

Following the operation, Rourkela Vigilance Police Station registered a formal case under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018. The official added that simultaneous searches are currently underway across Barad’s official office and residential properties from a disproportionate assets angle.

As per the Odisha Vigilance, the investigators stated that further updates will follow as the probe progresses. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)