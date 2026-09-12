The MP administration is using medical tests, including bone density and X-rays, to verify the age of villagers affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Chhatarpur who lack age-related documents, ensuring they receive their rightful compensation.

The Madhya Pradesh administration is using medical examinations, including bone density tests and X-rays, to determine the age of villagers affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project who do not have adequate age-related documents, an official said. The initiative is part of the ongoing survey and compensation process for people affected by the project in Chhatarpur district. The administration is carrying out the exercise to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not left out of compensation and rehabilitation benefits because they are unable to produce documents establishing their age.

Determining Eligibility for Compensation

CEO of Chhatarpur Zila Panchayat Namah Shivay Arjariya said the compensation distribution process for the project had been underway for several months. He said difficulties had emerged in determining the dates of birth of some villagers, particularly people from tribal and other communities who had never attended school and therefore did not possess formal age-related records.

Arjariya explained that there are two categories of compensation awards, relating to private land and government land, with a specific cut-off date based on the type of housing. To qualify under the rehabilitation provisions, a family member needs to have completed 18 years of age by the applicable cut-off date.

Medical Examination Process

“In cases where villagers undergoing rehabilitation do not have age-related documentation, bone density tests are being conducted at the district hospital under the Collector’s instructions to determine their age,” Arjariya said. He said the administration’s objective was to ensure that no eligible beneficiary was excluded from the compensation or rehabilitation package. The authorities are also seeking to reduce the need for affected villagers to repeatedly visit government offices to establish their eligibility.

According to Arjariya, bone density or X-ray tests have so far been conducted on approximately 180 people. He said the medical examination process would continue if similar cases emerged during the ongoing survey. The administration is conducting surveys to identify all eligible beneficiaries and determine the compensation due to them.

Villager's Perspective

A villager affected by the Ken-Betwa project said that although an Aadhaar card was available, it was not being accepted as sufficient proof of age. The resident said medical examinations were therefore being conducted so that family members who had been left out of the compensation process could also receive the benefits for which they are eligible. However, the villager also pointed to difficulties being faced during the process.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project has led to a rehabilitation and compensation exercise for affected communities in the district. The administration has said it is focusing on ensuring that eligible families receive the benefits due to them, including in cases where conventional documents required for determining age are unavailable. (ANI)