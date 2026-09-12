In Chhatarpur, MP, people affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project lacking age documents will undergo bone density tests and X-rays. The administration is using this method to verify age and ensure all eligible beneficiaries receive their compensation.

Age Verification for Compensation

People affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project who do not have documents establishing their age will be provided compensation after age verification through bone density tests and X-rays, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, CEO, Zila Panchayat, Chhatarpur, Namah Shivay Arjariya, said the administration was conducting the verification process to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out of the compensation and rehabilitation package. "It is a highly ambitious project undertaken by both the central and state governments, and the process of distributing compensation has been underway for months. Issues arose regarding individuals from tribal and other communities who had never attended school; there was uncertainty and confusion concerning the determination of their dates of birth," Arjariya said.

He said there are two categories of compensation awards -- one for private land and another for government land -- and a specific cut-off date is applicable based on the type of housing. "To qualify, a family member must be at least 18 years old by this cut-off date. Consequently, for villagers undergoing rehabilitation who lack age-related documentation, bone density tests are being conducted at the district hospital under the Collector's instructions to determine their age," he said.

"The government's objective is to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out of the compensation or rehabilitation package and that they are spared the trouble of making unnecessary rounds of offices. The administration stands by them with full responsibility," Arjariya added.

"So far, bone density or X-ray tests have been conducted on approximately 180 people, and this process will continue if similar cases arise," he said.

Earlier in April, tribal families affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project and the Runjh-Majhguwa Dam protested for 11 days. Hundreds of tribal women staged a 'Panchtatva Movement', collectively demonstrating their resistance.

About the Ken-Betwa Link Project

The Ken-Betwa Link National Project is a major irrigation project that adopts an underground pressurised pipe irrigation system. The project is being constructed on the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur and Panna districts.

Under the project, a 77-metre-high and 2.13-kilometre-long Daudhan Dam and two tunnels, measuring 1.9 km at the upper level and 1.1 km at the lower level, will be constructed on the Ken River in the Panna Tiger Reserve.

The dam will store 2,853 million cubic metres of water. The surplus water of the Ken River will be transferred to the Betwa River through a 221-km-long link canal from the Daudhan Dam, providing irrigation and drinking water facilities in both states, according to the release.

Widespread Benefits for the Region

Through a pressurised micro-irrigation system, the project will irrigate 8.11 lakh hectares across 2,000 villages in 10 districts, including Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Sagar, Raisen, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Datia. About seven lakh farmer families are expected to benefit from the project.

According to the government, the project will provide drinking water to 44 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh and 21 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh. It will also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar energy, with Madhya Pradesh receiving its full benefit.

Heritage Conservation and Economic Goals

The project also includes conservation of historical Chandela-era heritage ponds. Under the initiative, 42 ponds in Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts will be repaired and renovated to enable water storage during the rainy season, benefiting rural areas and helping increase groundwater levels.

The government has said the project is expected to bring prosperity to farmers through increased crop production and advanced irrigation technology. It is also aimed at addressing the water crisis in the Bundelkhand region and curbing migration for employment, the release added. (ANI)