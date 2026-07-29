The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of two separate incidents: a factory explosion in Assam's Cachar district that killed four workers, and the death of a sewer cleaner in Ujjain, MP. Notices have been sent to officials in both states.

NHRC takes note of Assam factory blast

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a media report that on July 26, four workers died and two others were severely injured in an explosion at a metal processing factory in Cachar district, Assam.

Reportedly, molten metal spilt over the workers after the explosion. The families of the victims and locals alleged that such incidents have happened at the factory earlier also.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Assam Chief Secretary and the Cachar Superintendent of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the status of the health of the injured, as well as disbursement of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and to the injured workers. According to the media report, carried on July 27, over 100 workers were present at the factory when the explosion happened.

Notice on Ujjain sewer death

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the death of a worker and injuries to two others after they allegedly inhaled toxic gases while cleaning a sewer chamber in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

According to a statement, the incident reportedly occurred near Pipli Naka on Bhairavgarh Road in Ujjain "when the victims entered the sewer chamber and fell unconscious". As per the media report cited by the NHRC, one of the workers later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the other two are undergoing treatment, it noted.

The Commission has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Ujjain Superintendent of Police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. "The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and Ujjain Superintendent of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the investigation as well as compensation, if any, paid to the NoK of the deceased worker and the injured," the release said. (ANI)