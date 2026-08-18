Pensions for eligible women under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will begin from September 1. An event will be held on August 27 to hand over pension letters. CM Rekha Gupta reviewed the scheme, noting a historic 8 lakh registrations in just 18 days.

CM Reviews Scheme Progress

The process of providing pensions to eligible women under the Delhi government's ambitious Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is now set to begin. A grand event will be organised at Talkatora Stadium on August 27 in connection with the scheme, according to the Chief Minister's Office. According to the CMO, initially, eligible women will be handed official pension letters at the event, while the pension amount will start being credited directly to their bank accounts from September 1. The process will continue, and eligible women will keep receiving the benefits of the scheme regularly.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday reviewed the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana at a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, along with the chairpersons and officials of the District-Level Approval, Monitoring and Grievance Redressal Committees (DLAMGRCs) constituted for the scheme, attended the meeting. The progress of the scheme was reviewed, and the work carried out in such a short period was appreciated.

At the meeting, committee officials told the Chief Minister that women were showing considerable enthusiasm and interest in the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. The present government is working seriously towards women's empowerment and their economic empowerment, and the benefits of the scheme are now set to reach eligible women directly, as per the CMO.

Instructions for Diligent Verification

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the role of the district-level committees is extremely important for the success of the scheme. She asked committee officials to thoroughly scrutinise and monitor every application so that eligible women can receive the benefits of the scheme without any unnecessary delay.

"The faster the verification process is completed, the sooner the cases will be disposed of, and the process of disbursing pensions to eligible women will also be expedited," she said.

The Chief Minister said that local public representatives are also part of the district-level committees. Therefore, if any fact in an application appears doubtful, it should be thoroughly examined so that no problem arises in the future.

She said the government would soon introduce a facility on the official Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal under which eligible women who have entered incorrect or incomplete information in their applications will be given another opportunity to make corrections. "So far, no problem has been reported in the implementation of the scheme, the main reason being the serious work being carried out by the district-level committees," she added.

The Chief Minister urged committee officials to continue making efforts for the successful implementation of the scheme and maintain regular coordination with officials of the concerned departments.

'Historic' Public Response

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said at the meeting that around eight lakh women had registered on the portal in just 18 days since the launch of the scheme, while more than five lakh applications had been finally submitted.

"The unprecedented support received from women in Delhi in such a short period is historic. No government scheme had earlier received such a level of public response in such a short time. This is a record in itself, and these figures reflect the growing trust of women in Delhi in the scheme for women's empowerment," as per the CMO. (ANI)