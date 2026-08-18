MP Cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, approved over Rs 1.46 lakh crore for welfare schemes, including Ladli Behna Yojana. It also launched the 'NAMAN Mission' for the conservation of the Narmada River and allocated funds for healthcare and agriculture.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday sanctioned over Rs 1.46 lakh crore for the continued implementation of welfare schemes and initiatives covering women's empowerment, healthcare, agriculture, science and technology in the state.

The council of ministers also gave a nod to the formation of the 'Nirmal Evam Aviral Maa Narmada (NAMAN) Mission' for the conservation, rejuvenation and long-term sustainable management of the Narmada River.

Funds for Women Empowerment Schemes

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved Rs 1,14,365 crore for the continued implementation of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana from 2026-27 to 2030-31. Around 1.27 crore women are currently benefiting from the scheme.

Similarly, approval of Rs 16,326.47 crore was granted for the continued implementation of the Madhya Pradesh Ladli Laxmi Yojana in the same time period.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 2,137.65 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31. Under the scheme, eligible women receive cash assistance as partial compensation for wage loss during pregnancy and to encourage the birth of a girl child during the second pregnancy. For the first pregnancy, a total of Rs 5,000 is provided in two instalments, while Rs 6,000 is provided in a single instalment in case of a second pregnancy resulting in the birth of a girl child, subject to prescribed conditions.

Boost for Healthcare Infrastructure

For strengthening healthcare services and infrastructure, the Cabinet approved Rs 11,835.35 crore. It includes Rs 4,742.45 crore for the Sub-Health Centre Scheme, Rs 518.93 crore for upgrading and strengthening health services, Rs 3,219.22 crore for hospital and dispensary building construction, and Rs 3,354.75 crore for additional incentives to ASHA workers.

Allocation for Agriculture Sector

In the agriculture sector, the Cabinet approved Rs 870.16 crore for the continued implementation of three schemes under the Department of Farmers' Welfare and Agriculture Development from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031. The allocation includes Rs 310.23 crore for the self-financing pension scheme of Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur, Rs 469.93 crore for the Block Grant Scheme of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Gwalior, and Rs 90 crore for agricultural infrastructure development, including laboratories, training facilities and research infrastructure.

Push for Science and Technology

The Cabinet further approved Rs 734 crore for promoting scientific research, innovation and scientific capacity building from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031. The state government said its budgetary allocation for promoting scientific research and capacity building has increased nearly 150 times over the past 20 years. Of the total allocation, Rs 201.28 crore was approved for research and development activities, Rs 119.04 crore for direction and administration, Rs 172.52 crore for popularisation and dissemination of science, and Rs 241.16 crore for activities of the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation.

Administrative Approvals

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 35 new posts in the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation in addition to the 288 posts already sanctioned. Seven previously sanctioned posts will continue for another five years, up to September 18, 2031. (ANI)