Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is set for a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keralam, and Lakshadweep from August 29. He will attend a series of programmes covering education, public service, cultural heritage, and industry.

Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan will visit Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keralam and Lakshadweep from August 29 to 31. During the three-day visit, the Vice President will participate in a series of programmes encompassing education, public service, cultural heritage, industry-academia collaboration, fisheries outreach and major public celebrations.

August 29: Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Visit

On August 29, the Vice President will attend the Founder's Day Celebration of the Kongu Vellalar Institute of Technology Trust (KVITT) at Erode, Tamil Nadu, a release said. Later in the day, he will travel to Bengaluru, where he will be the Chief Guest at the centenary celebrations of former Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde at the Vidhana Soudha.

August 30: Keralam Engagements

On August 30, the Vice President will visit Keralam, beginning with Alappuzha, where he will attend the 115th anniversary celebrations of Kerala Kaumudi at Leo XIII Higher Secondary School. He will thereafter proceed to Pathanamthitta to inaugurate the Aranmula Water Festival 2026. Later, the Vice President will travel to Thiruvananthapuram, where he will inaugurate the Onam Pageantry, marking the celebrations of Keralam's major cultural festival.

August 31: Lakshadweep and Kochi Programmes

On August 31, the Vice President will visit Agatti in Lakshadweep, where he will be the Chief Guest at an Outreach Programme organised by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Returning to Keralam, the Vice President will attend the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (RSET) and the Confluence 3.0 Industry-Academia Summit at the RSET Auditorium, Kakkanad, Kochi.

Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

The Vice President on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children at Uparashtrapati Bhavan, with the children tying Rakhis on his wrist to symbolise the bond of love, trust and protection. The Vice President celebrated the festival with school children. (ANI)