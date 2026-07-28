A Special Fast Track Court has ordered jail authorities to provide continuous physiotherapy and medical treatment to Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, an accused in the CBI's NEET-UG paper leak case, during her judicial custody.

A Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue on Tuesday directed the jail authorities to provide continuous physiotherapy and proper medical treatment to Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Special Judge (CBI) Anu Grover Baliga directed the jail authorities to ensure that Hawaldar is provided medical assistance in accordance with the advice of doctors and receives continuous physiotherapy during her judicial custody.

Plea for Medical Assistance

Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar was produced before the court through video conferencing from jail. During the proceedings, she informed the court that she had been given physiotherapy earlier in the day. The court directed the Jail authorities to provide continuous physiotherapy to Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar.

Advocate Akhil Rexwal had moved an application on July 25 for Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, mentioning that she has pain in the right shoulder, back and knees. She required medical assistance, which she was not being given to her. Thereafter, the court had given a direction and called for a medical report from the jail authorities.

Meanwhile, the new special court was set up. The matter was taken up by the special fast track court. On Monday, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar was directed to be produced through video conferencing. Advocate Akhil Rexwal told the court that she was produced before the court through video conferencing. She told the court she was given physiotherapy. Thereafter, the court directed the Jail authorities to provide continuous physiotherapy to her twice a week.

Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar and 12 other accused are in judicial custody till August 6.