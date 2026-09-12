NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad voiced dissatisfaction with J&K's uncertain political situation, calling for action on unemployment and health. He also highlighted the public demand for restoring statehood for the benefit of the people.

National Conference (NC) MP Mian Altaf Ahmad said the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir is uncertain and called for efforts to address people's concerns, particularly unemployment and issues in the health sector. He said he was not satisfied with the prevailing political conditions in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed that efforts should be made to fulfil people's expectations from the government. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Ahmad said, "Today, the political conditions in Jammu-Kashmir are such that I am not satisfied with them—this is the truth. The political situation in Jammu-Kashmir is uncertain, so no one can be satisfied with it, not even me. We all should make efforts in such a way that the people's wishes and their hopes from the government, the government should fully try to live up to those hopes, especially the issue of unemployment.”

Focus on Health Sector, Statehood

“There are a lot of problems in the health sector in Rajouri and Poonch, so attention needs to be paid to that side.....Every person in Jammu-Kashmir wants the state to be restored, so that should happen. Benefits should reach the people,” he further said.

Omar Abdullah on Talks with Centre

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has been in continuous communication with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as there are several issues between the Union Territory and the Centre, including statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to the media, CM Abdullah said, "There is continuous communication with the Home Minister. There are several issues between Jammu and Kashmir and the Central Government, whether it is regarding statehood or business rules."

"We have not had an Advocate General for almost two years now. The reservation matter, on which the Cabinet had to send a response to the Central Government, has already been prepared. However, that response has still not been sent to the Government of India. So, there were several issues on which I met with the Home Minister," he further said. (ANI)