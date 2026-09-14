Congress has named former MLA Sibamoni Bora as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election from Assam's Nagaon constituency. The election, also contested by BJP and AITC, is scheduled for October 6, with results on October 9.

Congress fields Sibamoni Bora

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday approved the candidature of former MLA Sibamoni Bora as the party candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election from Assam's Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC), in a press release, announced that Sibamoni Bora will contest the ensuing by-election from the 9-Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency of Assam.

"The Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of Smt. Sibamoni Bora, Ex-MLA, as party candidate to contest the ensuing by-election to the Lok Sabha from 9 - Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency of Assam," the AICC said.

Nagaon By-election Details

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi moved to the Assam Assembly.

The by-election for the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency is scheduled to be held on October 6, with the counting of votes set to take place on October 9.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule on September 8 for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam. The Commission said the polling will be held on October 6, and the entire election process will be completed before October 11, 2026.

Other Parties Announce Candidates

BJP names Debashis Sarma

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Debashis Sarma as its candidate for the Nagaon by-election.

The BJP's Central Election Committee approved Sarma's candidature for the constituency.

Sarma, a former Nagaon District Commissioner and administrative officer, had joined the BJP along with journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita in Assam earlier this week.

AITC announces Abdul Salam

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has also announced Abdul Salam as its candidate for the upcoming by-election.

The party announced his candidature in a post on X, saying the decision was taken under the guidance and inspiration of party chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"All India Trinamool Congress, under the guidance and inspiration of our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial, is pleased to announce the candidate for the upcoming by-election in Nagaon PC. Wishing Shri Abdul Salam the very best as he embarks on this journey of service, commitment and public welfare," the party said.

(ANI)