A headless newborn's body was found near a crematorium in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area. According to police, the body was discovered near a gate in Mubarakpur Dabas. An investigation is underway to find the infant's head and determine the cause of death.

A headless body of a newborn was found near a crematorium in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, following which police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death, officials said on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, the body was found near the gate of a crematorium in Mubarakpur Dabas. "A headless body of a newborn was found near a crematorium in Delhi Kanjhawala area. The body was found near a gate of a crematorium in Mubarakpur Dabas," police said.

Police Launch Investigation

Police said teams have been formed to examine all possible angles and trace the missing head of the infant. "Delhi Police have initiated an investigation from all angles to trace the infant missing head and establish the circumstances surrounding the death," police said.

Officials added that available evidence is being examined and efforts are underway to determine the sequence of events leading to the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)