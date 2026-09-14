Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary attended Ganesh Utsav Puja in Patna, wishing for the state's prosperity. He also inaugurated an orientation programme for 2,451 new assistant professors, urging them to uplift Bihar's education system.

CM Attends Ganesh Utsav in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday attended the Shri Ganesh Utsav Puja organised by Maharashtra Mandal at Serpentine Road in Patna, according to the Bihar Chief Minister's office.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister performed rituals and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha, wishing for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of the state.

Members of Maharashtra Mandal welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him a bouquet, an angavastram and a memento. He was also felicitated with a traditional turban.

The Chief Minister congratulated the members of Maharashtra Mandal for organising the Shri Ganesh Utsav Puja. Extending greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Choudhary said, "May Lord Ganesha bring happiness, peace, prosperity and success in everyone's life, and may Bihar continue to move forward on the path of development." Secretary of Civil Aviation Department Nilesh Ramchandra Devre, Secretary of Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department Shirshat Kapil Ashok, Joint Secretary of Chief Minister's Secretariat Shrikant Kundalik Khandekar, members of Maharashtra Mandal, other dignitaries, and devotees were present on the occasion, the CMO said.

CM Inaugurates Orientation for New Assistant Professors

Earlier on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the orientation programme for 2,451 newly appointed assistant professors across 211 newly created degree colleges in the state by lighting the ceremonial lamp at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly appointed assistant professors and urged them to work with complete dedication, stating that they carry the vital responsibility of strengthening Bihar's education system and shaping the future of the upcoming generation.

He noted that the role of teachers is not limited to imparting subject knowledge but also extends to building the personality, mindset, and future of students, adding that quality education and extensive academic expansion will provide a new direction to the youth of Bihar.

The Chief Minister said that Bihar has been a land of knowledge since ancient times, with great learning traditions like Nalanda and Vikramshila showing the path of wisdom to the entire world. He emphasised the need for Bihar to carry forward this glorious tradition with modern technology, quality education, and better academic facilities.

Highlighting the state's focus on educational infrastructure, he stated that Bihar has become the first state in the country to start 211 degree colleges in a single day, adding that the state's educational structure will be expanded further in the coming days to provide higher education facilities to more students. (ANI)