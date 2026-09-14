The family of a woman hit by a car on Gurugram's Golf Course Road will file a complaint, alleging harassment by four drunk men. The woman is traumatised. Gurugram Police have already taken suo motu cognisance and filed an FIR.

Family Alleges Harassment, Seeks Justice

The family of the woman whose two-wheeler was “hit from behind by a car” in Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road on Sunday morning has said that they will file a police complaint with her brother stating that there were “four drunk people in the vehicle” and she is “experiencing something akin to trauma”.

Gurugram Police had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the Golf Course Road incident in which a viral video showed a four-wheeler hitting a woman two-wheeler rider from behind. The Police have registered an FIR against the accused car driver.

Brother Recounts Horrific Incident

Sia’s brother told ANI the incident happened yesterday morning and they did not inform their parents about it. He said his sister first did not tell about the incident and later informed it was a hit and run case. He said someone had been chasing her and making abusive gestures. Sia’s brother also said her sister told the people in the four-wheeler to keep their distance but they “made offensive gestures”.

“We hadn’t told our parents at home, though they sensed something had happened to her. She had initially attributed her discomfort to body pain from the gym. She had called me first when the accident occurred. She told me there had been an accident. At first, I thought she had slipped. Then she explained that it was a hit-and-run. Someone had been chasing her and making abusive gestures,” he said.

“You must have seen the video; she was signalling them to keep their distance. Yet, they rolled down their window and made very offensive gestures. There were four people in the vehicle, and all of them were drunk. She told me this. This happened between 7:30 and 8:00 AM. The men had likely been out drinking since the night before and encountered her on the road in the morning. She is experiencing something akin to trauma. Regarding the FIR registered in Gurugram, our lawyer has spoken to the SHO there about further action. We will also be filing an FIR on our own behalf," he added.

'Why Didn’t You Tell Us?': Father

The victim’s father said that they would have registered police complaint if they had got to know about the incident earlier. “I only found out about the accident an hour ago. Otherwise, I would have gone and filed an FIR myself. It wasn’t even night; it happened during the day. We are fortunate that our daughter wasn’t hurt…I asked her, ‘If such an incident happened, why didn’t you tell us? You should have told us when you got home," he said.

Victim's Advocate to File Complaint

Abhishek Chauhan, advocate of victim Sia, said that she somehow managed to get home. "We are going to file a complaint now... She told me about the incident—it happened yesterday morning. There were four guys in a car who were drunk. They had tried to tease her earlier; she gestured for them to move aside—you can see this in the video—telling them to back off. Then, as they drove past, they sideswiped her vehicle and sped away. The incident took place near Golf Course Road in Gurgaon,” he said.

“She somehow managed to get home, and once she arrived, she shared the details with me. I am on my way to file the complaint right now... The Motor Vehicles Act will apply, as well as the BNS," he added.

Police Take Suo Motu Action Based on Viral Video

Gurugram Police had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the Golf Course Road incident. The FIR was registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram, after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on September 14.Gurugram Police earlier said that no written complaint has been received from the victim and acting on the viral video, they initiated action.

"On September 14, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram," Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhilaksh Joshi told ANI earlier.

"We are monitoring instances of rash or negligent driving and any such incidents occurring in Gurugram. Even without a formal complaint, we will take suo motu cognisance and initiate action in accordance with the law; our special cell, created specifically for this purpose, is also keeping a close watch. People should not get involved in such incidents, nor should they spread baseless rumours about them. Doing so is a legal offence, and action will be taken," he added. (ANI)