Randeep Singh Surjewala, now Congress General Secretary for Gujarat, calls the state an inspiration and the birthplace of the party's ideology. He vows to work with party members for the state's development, progress, and harmony in his new role.

Gujarat an 'Inspiration' for Congress

Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said Gujarat is a source of inspiration for the Congress party. Surjewala who recently took charge as Congress General Secretary in charge of Gujarat, expressed confidence that the party would work with its workers to strengthen the path of development, progress, harmony and brotherhood in the state. He said Gujarat is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel and the birthplace of the Congress ideology.

Speaking to ANI, Surjewala said, "This is the land of Bapu and Sardar Patel—the birthplace of the Congress ideology. It originated from the soil of Gujarat; Congress and Gujarat are synonymous. Therefore, for us, for the Indian National Congress—Gujarat is not merely a state but a source of inspiration.” He said Gujarat was not merely a state for the Indian National Congress but a source of inspiration. “Since the Congress ideology was born here, we are confident that by working together with all Congress workers and colleagues, we will be able to further strengthen and empower the path of development, progress, harmony, and brotherhood to build a New Gujarat,” he further said.

AICC Announces New Appointments

The All India Congress Committee announced new appointments and reassignments for key party functionaries with immediate effect. According to a press release issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Punjab, while Randeep Singh Surjewala has been assigned as the General Secretary In-charge of Gujarat. In addition to this new role, Surjewala will also hold the additional responsibility of General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka. Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel has been shifted and appointed as the General Secretary In-charge of Assam. Other key appointments include Sukhdeo Bhagat as In-charge of Chhattisgarh, Sirivella Prasad as In-charge of Maharashtra, and PV Mohan as In-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

Another significant development is the growing prominence being given to AICC secretaries and grassroots organisational leaders. (ANI)