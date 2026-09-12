Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, along with UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Minister Dayashankar Singh, paid homage to senior BJP and Jana Sangh leader Madhav Prasad Tripathi on his birth anniversary, lauding his inspirational dedication to the nation.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday paid tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party leader and dedicated public servant Madhav Prasad Tripathi on his birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to the nation and society.

In a post on X, CM Choudhary said, “Respectful tribute to the strong nationalist leader and dedicated public servant of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Madhav Prasad Tripathi on his birth anniversary.”

“Respectful tribute to the prominent nationalist leader and dedicated public servant of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Shri Madhav Prasad Tripathi ji, on his birth anniversary. His dedication to the nation and society will always be inspiring.” #MadhavPrasadTripathi pic.twitter.com/R94iyAIIbM — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) September 12, 2026

He further said that Tripathi's dedication to the nation and society would continue to inspire generations. “His dedication towards the nation and society will always remain inspiring,” he added.

Tributes from Uttar Pradesh Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paid tribute to Madhav Prasad Tripathi on his birth anniversary, saying his invaluable contribution in spreading the nationalist ideology to every individual. In a post on X, Keshav Maurya wrote, "On the birth anniversary of Madhav Prasad Tripathi Ji, the first president of Uttar Pradesh BJP, a senior leader of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and former Member of Parliament, we offer him a hundred salutations! His invaluable contribution in spreading the nationalist ideology to every individual, shaping the organizational structure of the party, and strengthening the idea of nationalism in Uttar Pradesh will always remain memorable."

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh Senior leader, saying his unwavering loyalty to the organization will forever remain an inspiration for the country. "The epitome of simplicity and discipline, the revered Madhav Prasad Tripathi Ji, played a pivotal role in laying a strong foundation for the organization in Uttar Pradesh and in taking the ideology to every individual. His unwavering loyalty to the organization and his extraordinary dedication to the nation's welfare will forever remain an inspiration for us," the post read.

(ANI)