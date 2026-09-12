A government livestock scheme in Gujarat's Jamnagar is boosting rural incomes by helping farmers take up goat rearing. Beneficiaries receive financial aid for goats and infrastructure, along with veterinary support to ensure animal health and productivity.

A government livestock scheme is helping farmers in Gujarat explore goat rearing as an additional source of livelihood, with financial assistance and veterinary support aimed at strengthening rural incomes. In Tamachal village of Jamnagar, livestock farmer Hathabhai Chavaliya took up goat rearing after facing employment and financial difficulties. With support under the Animal Husbandry Department's goat-rearing scheme, he purchased 11 goats, including one male and 10 females.

“We received a loan from the government, through which we purchased 11 goats, one male goat and 10 female goats. We are doing well with them, and we are very happy with the benefits and support provided by the government,” Chavaliya said.

Scheme Details and Financial Aid

Under the scheme, beneficiaries are eligible for assistance to purchase goats, as well as for fencing, shelter and fodder. According to the Veterinary Department in Jamnagar, expenditure of up to Rs 60,000 is eligible for the purchase of 11 goats, including bucks, while an additional Rs 60,000 can be utilised for fencing, construction of shelter and fodder.

Dr G D Gujjar, Medical Officer, Veterinary Department, Jamnagar, said the beneficiary is eligible to receive 50 per cent of the total cost or the eligible amount under the scheme, whichever is lower. “The scheme provides a limit of up to Rs 60,000 for purchasing a total of 11 goats, including bucks. An additional Rs 60,000 can be spent on fencing, constructing their shelter and providing fodder. Thus, the total eligible expenditure is up to Rs 1.20 lakh. The beneficiary is eligible to receive 50 per cent of the total cost or the eligible amount as per the scheme, whichever is lower,” Gujjar said.

Veterinary Support for Livestock

Alongside financial assistance, veterinary services are also available to livestock farmers to help maintain animal health and productivity. Another livestock farmer, Sabbar Hussain, said the veterinary facilities in Jamnagar have been beneficial for animal owners.

“The facilities here are very good and well maintained. This is a veterinary hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat. You can bring your animals here for treatment, as very good veterinary services are provided,” Hussain said. The initiative aims to encourage rural families to take up livestock farming and develop sustainable sources of income. Through financial assistance, infrastructure support and veterinary services, the scheme seeks to strengthen the livestock sector and promote greater self-reliance among rural households. (ANI)