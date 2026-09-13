A dramatic rescue unfolded at Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link after a 28-year-old man reportedly attempted to jump into the sea, prompting toll staff and police to intervene as footage went viral online.

A dramatic rescue at Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link was captured on camera after toll staff and police reportedly intervened in time to prevent a 28-year-old man from harming himself.

What happened at Bandra-Worli Sea Link?

According to the viral post, the incident took place late at night when 28-year-old Rohan Ganesh Bhosale, a resident of Ghansoli, arrived at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in an Uber.

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The footage shows Bhosale moving towards the edge of the sea link before toll staff and police officers reached him. They reportedly managed to hold him back and bring him to safety.

The video has since been widely shared on social media, with several users praising the quick response of the people present at the spot.

Toll staff and police intervene

As per the details shared in the post, toll employee Sumedh Sawant and security guard Sandeep were among those who intervened. Police sub-inspectors Kadam and Pednekar also reportedly reached the spot and helped prevent the incident.

Bhosale was subsequently handed over to the marine police, according to the post.

The CCTV footage shows the tense moments as the man is approached and restrained by the rescuers. The video has drawn attention online to the importance of timely intervention when someone appears to be in distress.

Viral video sparks reactions

The incident has prompted social media users to appreciate the toll staff and police personnel for acting quickly. The footage also highlights how immediate intervention from people nearby can make a crucial difference during a crisis.

People experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of self-harm should seek immediate help from trusted people or local emergency services rather than dealing with the situation alone.