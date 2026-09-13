Seven people were arrested in Yadgir, Karnataka, for alleged illegal hunting and possession of six firearms. The incident comes a month after three men died in an alleged forest department shooting during an anti-poaching operation.

Seven people were arrested in Yadgir, Karnataka, for the alleged illegal hunting of animals after forest officials caught them in possession of six firearms, police said on Saturday.

Yadgir Range Forest Officer Buranuddin said the arrested have been presented before the court for further investigation. "We received information about some people hunting in the Bagulamadu area of the Yadgir range forest last night. They were in possession of six guns... They have been arrested and produced before the court," he said.

Further details are awaited.

Row Over Chamarajanagar Shooting

This incident comes a month after three Tamil-origin men died in an alleged forest department shooting during an alleged anti-poaching operation in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (Chamarajanagar district) on August 15, triggering an interstate political row.

On August 16, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay condemned the alleged killing of the three.

According to the forest personnel's account, the officials on duty at Maria Mangala opened fire after the suspected poachers allegedly pointed a gun at them.

The bodies were initially taken to the mortuary of Kollegal Government Hospital, where police have deployed a security cordon.

Following the incident, police and forest department officials held a meeting with residents of Maria Mangala and Jagannath Dhodi villages. Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police Muthuraj, along with senior police and forest officials, met villagers as the investigation continued.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pushed back against statements from Tamil Nadu leaders, asserting that no state should interfere in another's administration.