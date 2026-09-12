Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack, alleging Amit Shah runs the JDU through 'two puppets'. He also hit back at Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's 'bechara' jibe, calling him the BJP's 'uneducated and criminal Chief Minister'.

Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor launched a sharp attack on the BJP and JDU, alleging that Amit Shah runs the Janata Dal (United) and that there are “two puppets” at the helm of the party.

Amit Shah runs JDU, claims Kishor

Commenting on Sanjay Jha's proposal to rename Janata Dal (United) as Janata Dal (Nitish), Kishor said the name of the party would make no difference as, according to him, it is Amit Shah who runs it. “Whether it is Janata Dal (United) or Janata Dal (Nitish), it is Amit Shah who runs it; there are two puppets below him, and the party moves exactly as Amit Shah desires,” Kishor said. He alleged that Nitish Kumar was no longer running the JDU and claimed that Amit Shah controls the party.

Kishor hits back at 'bechara' jibe

Kishor also hit back at Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's reference to him as ‘bechara’ in a recent interview with ANI. “Yes, I am bechara”, Kishor said, responding to Choudhary's remark. He said that for the first time, he agreed with the Chief Minister's statement, while pointing out that perhaps no one had told Choudhary the literal meaning of bechara.

Kishor explained that bechara refers to someone who has no option. He said neither he nor his associates had any other option because they could not simply walk away and leave Bihar in the hands of “uneducated criminals”. “There is no alternative to improving Bihar, and we will persist until that improvement is achieved,” Kishor said. He further described Samrat Choudhary as the BJP's “uneducated and criminal Chief Minister”.

Focus on Legislative Council elections

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor on Friday engaged with Jan Suraaj party workers regarding the Legislative Council elections and conducting surveys and meetings concerning potential candidates. He arrived in Bhagalpur to hold a meeting on candidate selection and also addressed a press conference during his visit.

'Narrative shifting to education, employment'

During the press conference, Kishor claimed that the political narrative in Bihar had already shifted towards education and employment. “Now, there is only one narrative in Bihar: the narrative of educational reform and employment,” Kishor said.

He claimed that after winning by buying votes, the BJP had shifted the narrative for four or five months to issues such as encounters, caste and murder. Kishor said that by defeating the BJP in Bankipur, his party had steered the narrative towards education and employment.

“Regardless of which party an MLA belongs to, the central question across Bihar will now be: who will provide education and employment?” he said. (ANI)