The HP government has revised the transfer orders for three senior HPPS officers. Separately, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has committed state assistance to upgrade infrastructure at the Himachal Pradesh National Law University in Shimla.

HP Govt Modifies Police Officers' Transfer Orders

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday issued orders partially modifying the transfer and posting orders of three senior Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers. The orders, issued by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant in the public interest, partially modify the earlier transfer orders issued on August 10, 2026.

According to the revised orders, Sanjeev Kumar-II (HPPS 2010), who was serving as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), District Una, and was earlier transferred to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Chamba, has now been posted as ASP, Baddi, Police District Baddi.

Santosh Kumar Sharma (HPPS 2011), formerly Commandant, Home Guards, Solan, who was under orders of transfer to CID, Shimla, has been adjusted as ASP (Leave Reserve), District Solan. Ajay Thakur (HPPS 2017), formerly Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Headquarters, Una, who was earlier ordered to be transferred to SV&ACB Headquarters, Shimla, has now been posted as DSP, 5th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Bassi, District Bilaspur. The revised posting orders will take immediate effect.

CM Pledges Support to Upgrade HPNLU

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has committed state assistance to upgrade and expand the infrastructure at the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) in Shimla, aiming to improve student facilities and educational standards.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the State Government would assist in augmenting and strengthening the existing infrastructure of Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, to ensure quality education for the students.

While reviewing the various issues of the University late evening on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is committed to further strengthening the infrastructure of the University and also stressed the need for generating its own resources. (ANI)