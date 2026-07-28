Farmers in Madhya Pradesh marched from Narmadapuram to Bhopal, demanding 100% moong procurement at MSP. Protesters, aiming to gherao the CM's residence, clashed with police and alleged they were misled by the government.

A group of farmers were marching from Narmadapuram to Bhopal on Tuesday, demanding 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the scrapping of the e-token system, and fertiliser distribution based on land records. Protesting farmers were moving toward the state capital as part of their protest to gherao the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence and also raised slogans during the march.

The protesters were seen pushing through police barricades as security personnel tried to stop the march near the Obdullahganj area.

Farmers' Demands and Allegations

Krantikari Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan Youth Wing state president Arun Patel said the farmers would continue their agitation until their demands were met. "The farmers of Madhya Pradesh have mainly one demand this time that 100 per cent of the moong crop should be procured at the Minimum Support Price. The e-token system should be discontinued, and fertiliser should be distributed on the basis of land records," Patel said.

He said the protesters were marching to surround the Chief Minister's residence, alleging that farmers had been assured a meeting with the Chief Minister but they were misled. "We are marching to gherao the Chief Minister's residence. We were given an assurance that the Chief Minister would meet us, but later we were told that he had gone to Delhi. However, he was in Datia for the election campaign. Farmers are angry because they feel they are being misled and that attempts are being made to weaken their movement," he alleged.

Patel asserted that the agitation would continue until the government agreed to procure the entire moong crop at MSP and abolish the e-token system. "This is only the beginning. The movement will continue to grow day by day until 100 per cent procurement of moong is ensured and the e-token system is withdrawn," he said.

March Continues Despite Obstacles

Responding to a question on police attempts to stop, Patel claimed that the marchers had been stopped at several locations since beginning their march from Narmadapuram, but they would reach the CM House. "Since we started our foot march from Narmadapuram, we have been stopped at around 15 places. But the farmers crossed all those obstacles, and I am confident they will reach the Chief Minister's residence," he said.

The protestors managed to reach near Baratullah University in Bhopal, which is nearly 10 kilometres away from the CM's residence, till the report was filed. (ANI)