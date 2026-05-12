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Modi’s Gold Appeal Echoes Indira Gandhi’s 1967 Call: Saving Forex Amid West Asia Crisis

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 12 2026, 07:30 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to avoid buying gold for at least one year amid the West Asia crisis and pressure on foreign exchange reserves. This mirrors Indira Gandhi’s similar appeal in 1967 during a severe forex crisis.In this video: 0:00 - PM Modi's Urgent Appeal0:45 - PM Modi at Hyderabad Rally1:25 - June 6, 1967: Indira Gandhi’s Historic Appeal

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