McDonald’s India set the internet abuzz after a now-deleted post appeared on the company’s official X account, making allegations about an unpaid intern and an alleged workplace dispute.

McDonald’s India set the internet abuzz after a now-deleted post appeared on the company’s official X account, making allegations about an unpaid intern and an alleged workplace dispute. The fast-food giant later dismissed the controversial post as fabricated, responding to the online frenzy with a cheeky meme.

The drama unfolded on September 6, when a post appeared on McDonald’s India’s X account, purportedly concerning an intern and a manager. Although the post was quickly deleted, screenshots had already begun making the rounds online.

The deleted post was attributed to an anonymous individual claiming to be an intern at McDonald’s India. It also featured a photograph of a person identified as Amit Joshi and alleged that he had not received his salary since December 2025.

McDonald's India's witty meme response

As the post gained traction, McDonald’s India addressed the growing confusion with an unusual response. The company shared a meme featuring a sad-looking dog staring at a phone, accompanied by the line: “McD admin right now: If only our actual posts went this viral”.

The post also included the hashtags #memecoin and #fakenews, signalling that the earlier message was not an authentic communication from the company.

McDonald's India (West and South) subsequently denied any connection to the viral post, stating that it had been fabricated and was never published through its official social media handle.

"McDonald's India has no association with a social media post currently circulating online. It falsely uses our brand name and was never posted from our official social media handle. There are clear discrepancies in the image that indicate this content is entirely fabricated. We urge you not to rely on or spread this unverified information,” the statement read.